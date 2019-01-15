Louth Bowls: Twists and turns see leagues tighten up

Interesting contests are developing in various leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club and none more so than in the Ladies’ Triples where just two points separate the top four teams.

Leaders Canaries were beaten 15-11 in a last-end decider by second-placed Jaytones and saw their lead reduced to just one point.

Woodentops, meanwhile, moved level on points with Jaytones after squashing Ladybirds 27-4, and Follies missed the chance to go joint-top when losing 15-8 to Birdies.

* In Division Two of the Morning Triples League, only four points separate all six teams, with Backwoodsmen hanging on to a one-point advantage after being held to a 12-12 draw by bottom team Unreal Madrid.

Second-placed Pips could have taken top spot, but drew 12-12 with Louth and also suffered a 12-8 defeat against Not So Hotspurs.

* A 17-8 victory over Blossom Way in the Evening Fours kept APS four points ahead of Fast Shippers who eased to a 21-11 win over Stags.

But Roundheads lost ground when going down 18-15 to Alford.

* In the Friday Mixed Pairs League, Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton survived a tough game against Carol and Keith Kelly to win 17-13.

The result opened a two-point gap over Carol and Colin Smith who lost 18-17 to Sylvia Stainton and Tony Musson in another tight encounter.

Wendy and Vic White moved into third spot with a 19-9 victory over Irene Bailey and Tony Saunders.

At the bottom, Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson got their first win of the season when beating Brenda True and Tony Powell 17-13.

And in Division Three, Sally and Barry Coultas maintained their unbeaten record with a 21-9 win over Pat Morley and Malcolm Pearce.

* There was a strange game in the Afternoon Triples between Dodgers and Trevs where Trevs scored a maximum count of nine on one end and followed up with a six later in the match.

But Dodgers still somehow managed to win the game 21-19.