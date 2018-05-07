Louth bowls: Wishfuls make perfect start to summer league

The summer leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club are in full swing, with competition keen despite a more relaxed and social feel with the change in season.

Only two of the 10 teams in the Morning Triples have managed to win all of their games, and at the end of last week it was Wishfuls who topped the table with four victories, followed by Kestrels who have won three.

The leaders began with a 19-13 win against Mudlarks and followed up with a 16-10 victory over Otters.

Kestrels’ first outing saw them hang on to beat Wasps 16-14, but they then eased past Two Plus One 16-5 to top the table on shots difference.

Wishfuls then crushed Puffins 23-7, but had a tough time against Two Plus One before scraping through 11-10.

Kestrels only had the one game last week, but boosted their shots difference with a 29-8 win against In A Minute.

* In Group A of the Australian Pairs, three duos have each won their two games to date.

Pat and Barry Stephenson eased to a 19-7 victory over Mo Dewar and Audrey Winn, and then beat Linda and Martin Oldfield 16-6.

Gill and Pete Fletcher won 16-10 against Derek Blow and Terry Cornwall, and beat Dewar and Winn 19-8.

Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs just managed to win 13-10 against Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter, and then enjoyed a rather more simple 14-4 victory against Bobbie and Keith Mumby-Croft.

In Group B, Yvonne Cooper and Chas Dewar have won both of their opening games, 11-7 against Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott, and then 18-16 against Sue and Ray Green thanks to a late turnaround.

Jean and Fred Bradley have played just one game, but cruised to a 22-3 win over Barrie Scott and David Yates who also lost 26-9 to Rachael Stanley and Malcolm Pearce.