Louth club’s visually impaired archers target prestigious match

Louth and District Archery Club’s visually impaired archers Stuart Rodgers and Pete Shaw have been invited to shoot in a prestigious match in Buckinghamshire.

The VI class archers will compete in The Worshipful Company of Fletchers Disability Tournament at The Royal Toxophilite Society’s shooting ground at Burnham on

Sunday, May 12.

The Royal Toxophilite Society, whose patron is Queen Elizabeth II, has been in existence since 1781, while The Worshipful Company of Fletchers has been around since 1371.

The tournament will be a regulation Albion round which consists of nine-dozen arrows in total, shot at distances from 80 yards to 30 metres on target faces ranging from 60cm to 122cm with a maximum score of 972.

Pete said: “This sort of event does not come around that often and it is a great privilege to be able to shoot there.

“It could very well be one of the best tournaments this season.”

The following month, Stuart will travel to ‘S-Hertogenbosch, in the Netherlands, to compete in the World Archery Para Championships, accompanied by his mentor and spotter Rick Smith.

Pete, whose VI Open Class is not included in the World Archery Para Championships, will meanwhile target selected tournaments closer to home.

Both Stuart and Pete will end their outdoor season at the Disability Championships (Saturday) and British Blind Sport Outdoor Championships (Sunday), to be held at Lilleshall in September.