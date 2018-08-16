Louth Dolphins mark end of season with biathlon test

A 65-strong group of Louth Dolphins set out to prove that not only were they swim-fit, but also run-fit by taking part in the club’s third annual biathlon.

The event, sponsored by Rodden and Cooper, was held at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre and marked the end of the club’s season before swimmers took a well-deserved break from training and competing.

Louth Dolphins marked the end of a hard season with their annual biathlon EMN-180814-100112002

The swimmers, who train in the club’s Skills, Development, Performance and Masters squads, had to complete a 400m timed swim before setting out on a one-mile run around the Wood Lane playing fields.

The rain even managed to hold off until the last runner was home.

Charlotte Elliott-Wright (Skills Coach and event organiser) was impressed with the number of entries as well as the enthusiasm and friendly competitive spirit.

Enthusiastically cheered on by parents, coaches and fellow swimmers, the competitors were awarded medals and trophies for the fastest in each age group.

Swimmers reach the running leg EMN-180814-100139002

Charlotte would like to thank all of the helpers and competitors for making this event a success and Rodden and Cooper for sponsoring this event.

Winners – Skye Holmes (girls 8 yrs); Finley Scott and Florrie Hensman (boys and girls 9 years); William Taylor and Olivia Anstey (boys and girls 10 years); Jake Adams and Daisy Jacklin ((boys and girls 11 years); Luke Brumpton and Ruby Waring (boys and girls 12 years); George Billington and Phoebe Payne (boys and girls 13 years); Christian Rook (boys 14 years); Owen Hall and Poppy Jacklin (boys and girls 15 years and over).

* For more information about Louth Swimming Club, email enquiries@louth-dolphins.org.uk

Louth Dolphins biathlon EMN-180814-100152002

Louth Dolphins biathlon winners EMN-180814-100205002