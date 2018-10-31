Louth Dolphins swim to top-five finish at north of England finals

Young Louth swimmers proved themselves a cut above as they secured a top-five finish at a major national event.

Louth Swimming Club (Dolphins) showed its consistency as the club qualified a team for the northern final of the Arena Junior Inter-League swimming competition for the fourth year running.

Armed with inflatable dolphins and inflatable clangers, the team and parents set off for Blackpool.

The team was selected from all of the club’s squads and in total 30 swimmers, aged from nine years to 12 represented the Dolphins and the town.

They were all looked after on poolside by coaches Charlotte Elliott-Wright, Danny Ellis, Mark Anstey and Di Adams, while club officials Joby Barton, Louise Damms and Dawn Waring also made the trip.

The team on the day consisted of Mathew Tompkinson, Henry Buckley, Lucas Shufflebotham, Finlay Scott, George Ellis, Emma Bocquillon, Bella Walter, Helena Field, Florrie Hensman, Olivia Anstey, Lucy Barton, Grace Twilton, Effie Kennedy, Millie Doubleday, William Taylor, Charlie Jeanes, Edward Leggate, Zebedee Wilmington, Jake Adams, Conor Buckley, Harry Milne, Alexa Milne, Ruby Waring, Evie Wright, Gemma Damms, Holly Giles, Jack Lea, Willem Kloosterboer, Luke Brumpton and Leon Bailey.

Louth were among a high-class field including some of the top clubs in the north, including The City of Leeds, Southport, Tynemouth, and Nuneaton.

As the smallest club attending, Louth finished a respectable fifth overall on the day.

Lots of personal best times were achieved and, with raucous support from parents and coaches, Louth gained two second places in relays, while the individual races saw many swimmers achieve third and fourth places.

Club chairman Bob Wells said: “All the swimmers who took part were a credit to Louth Dolphins, with everyone putting in a fantastic team performance.”