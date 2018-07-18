Louth dressage rider called up for British junior team

Budding young dressage rider Esmee Alex will make her international debut for Great Britain later this month.

Last year, Esmee rode for England at the Home International on her pony Dolla, and the 16-year-old has maintained her form this year despite moving up through the ranks to horses.

The King Edward VI Grammar School pupil and her new dressage mare Sarana impressed in recent performances in Premier League competition, earning the call-up for the British junior team, as well as another ride at the Home Internationals, in Dorset, at advanced medium class,

Esmee will make her British team debut at Hickstead in July where the combination will face a team test, individual test and a dressage to music test, exactly 12 months on from riding Sarana competitively for the first time.

Esmee and family wish to thanks sponsors Hugely thankful to Topcrop Haylage and PCR Commercial Bodyworks for their support in her journey so far.