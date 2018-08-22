Louth event rider Ros Canter ‘relieved’ to make GB’s World Equestrian Games squad

Ros Canter will compete on one of the biggest stages in eventing next month after being named in Britain’s World Equestrian Games squad.

The Hallington rider and her star horse Allstar B were chosen over some of the biggest names in the sport for a five-strong squad to compete in the United States.

The 32-year-old, who runs a yard at the family farm, also had fellow-four-star mount Zenshera on the squad’s long list after some impressive four-star showings, but it was Allstar B who got the final nod.

The duo finished a brilliant fifth on their senior international debut at last summer’s European Championships, helping Britain to team gold, and moving Canter up to sixth in the year-ending world rankings.

A third-place finish among elite four-star company at Badminton in May strengthened the Lincolnshire combination’s case, and helped propel Canter up to number two in the world.

“It was nerve-racking,” Canter told the Louth Leader.

“They delayed the selection this year so it was quite a long wait and a relief to know we were going.

“I was quite hopeful. He went well at the Europeans, had a good run at Badminton in the spring and has been consistent over the last few years, but it was a really strong team of people who all stood a good chance.

“We did have entry at Burghley as a silver lining if it didn’t come off.”

She is joined in the squad by Tina Cook, Piggy French, Tom McEwen and Gemma Tattersall, but there was no place for current world number one and reigning Burghley champion Oliver Townend at the global showpiece.

With a European Championship already under her belt and a worlds set to be added, a place at the Olympic Games is all that lies between Canter and a clean sweep of the major international competitions.

“In terms of competition, the worlds are level with the European championships, but it’s definitely a bigger stage,” she added.

“It’s one of the only times that all equestrian disciplines come together at the same venue in a similar period of time, and you get the best of every nation competing there so it will be very exciting.

“There will be a quite a lot of pressure, but sometimes that’s a good thing, and I have a lot of confidence in Allstar B and what he can do.”

With a two-day training camp already complete, the pair will spend the next few weeks fine tuning before jetting off across the Atlantic early next month.

While there will be the tantalising carrot of a world individual medal up for grabs, the team result will come uppermost in her thoughts as Britain look to regain the team gold they last won in 2010.

“I’m very focussed on the team and really focussed on getting the best out of cross country, and hope the result is good at the end of it,” Canter explained

“It’s a sport where you do have to stay focussed on yourself a little, because you can’t control what everyone else is going to do.”