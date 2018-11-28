Louth fencer targets national competition after county league medals

Up-and-coming Louth fencer Ben Crick has his sights set on national competition after impressing at county level this season.

Ben, a member of Louth Fencing Club and student at King Edward VI Grammar School, won silver and bronze in Sheffield while competing in the Yorkshire and Humberside Youth League.

He then made an excellent finish to the league with a bronze in the finals in Harrogate last week.

Ben also competed in the under 14s section of the Yorkshire and Humberside League with the foil and won another bronze in York to add to his growing medal collection.

He is looking to maintain his hard work and to fence in some national competitions next season.

Coaches Kate and Jim Harris said: “Ben is making excellent progress in the county league and has worked hard to get his success.

“We know he will continue to improve and be successful at a national level.”