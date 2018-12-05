Louth Fencing Club juniors earn international honours

Louth Fencing Club trio William Lonsdale, Joe Blair and Wilf Broughton have been helping to put the town on the national and international map.

Williams has been competing nationally and internationally at the highest level, winning a brilliant team bronze medal with Great Britain in Budapest from more than 50 teams.

King Edward VI Grammar School pupil finished an impressive 19th in the individual standings, an outstanding result in a huge entry of 260 fencers.

This year alone the English top-ranked under 17s fencer has competed in seven different countries and will add to this when he travels to France and Germany with the British squad before Christmas.

Nationally he won the inaugural RAF Cup, a senior competition, and is the current under 16s British foil champion.

William has also won countless medals in domestic competitions and holds a ranking of second in the British Cadets, ninth in the under 20s, and 23rd in the British senior rankings.

Louth Fencing Club coach Kate Harris said: “William works very hard on his technique and fitness to achieve these results which are well deserved.

“We also thank King Edward for their support for William’s GB squad trips.

Meanwhile, Joe and Wilf won silver and gold, respectively, at the Leon Paul Junior Series in London, going up against more than 30 competitors from top London and national clubs.

Wilf then continued his winning form by winning gold at Fencers Club London the week after, fighting back from a poor seeding in the preliminary rounds.

Wilf won a tense final 15-11 against a fencer from Millfield, one of Britain’s leading public schools to leave him top of the Leon Paul Junior League.

The St James School pupil, also won bronze in Manchester, and silver in Nottingham, as well as silver in the senior Yorkshire team event.

Joe, another King Edward VI Grammar pupil, also fenced with the British junior squad in France and Poland this year.

He won bronze in the Leon Paul international, in London, and silver in the under 15s category in Manchester, and is now ranked third at England under 15s.

Coach Jim Harris said: “Both Joe and Wilf work very hard for the sport they love and have justifiably qualified to fence with England in Paris and Poland next year.”