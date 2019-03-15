Louth Fencing Club quartet claim York medals

Louth Fencing Club maintained their good form as members from both age spectrums excelled in the Yorkshire Senior Foil.

British veteran fencer Kim Delarge earned a well-deserved silver medal after a near perfect morning.

Kim won 10 straight fights in a row, but in a tense final she lost by just one point in the final seconds.

Although it was a seniors competition, Louth’s three men’s foil medal winners were aged just 14 to 17 years.

Joe Blair, the youngest fencer in the competition, fought his way into the final, but met one of the highest-ranked Yorkshire fencers who was much more experienced.

But the Louth youngster came away with a well-deserved silver medal after a valiant effort.

Joe is currently ranked fourth at England under 15s level and is included in the national squad to compete in Poland next week.

Brothers Wilf and Archie Broughton also had an exceptional day, with hardly any points lost on their way to each winning bronze medals.

Other notable performances from the town club came from Christian Harrison who finished seventh on his comeback to competitive fencing after 13 years away, while Ben Crick came 17th in his first adult competition.

Coaches Kate Harris said: “For the club to get these sort of results with such young fencers and veteran fencers is amazing.

Our fencers are constantly striving to improve and are now getting results nationally and internationally.”