Louth GC: Blythe wins Turkey Trot as senior captain hands over reins

Louth Golf Club seniors captain Bryan Utteridge performed his final duty as a new skipper was welcomed aboard last week.

Bryan handed out the prizes at the seniors annual presentations which followed the Turkey Trot competition last Wednesday.

The annual meeting then followed at which Bryan thanked the committee for their support over the year and handed the captain’s role over to 2018 incumbent John Wallis. Fraser Graham will be the vice-captain.

The day started well with good weather and the greens played well for the Turkey Trot, especially after recent snow and rain.

A shotgun start got the 50 entrants under way and an enjoyable competition was won by Steve Blythe with a total of 40 points), just one clear of runner-up Rod Dodge.

Keith Marshall completed a closely-fought top three, a further point adrift.

Other presentations took place were the Utterly Wintery Trophy which went to Dave Turver from second-placed Terry Winter and Eric Turner in third.

The Denis Holdness Trophy went to Eric Turner, who edged Don Potter into second place, and both golfers teamed up to win the Les Whitehead Trophy from runners-up Steve Owen and Steve Atkinson.

The Seniors Championship winner was Bill Wright with a score of nett 66, while best gross score not in the prizes was Alan Simmons.

Bryan congratulated the recipients and thanked secretary Ken Haddon and treasurer Les Atkinson for their help and organisation.