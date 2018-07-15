Louth GC captains in the prizes at county event

An experienced Louth Golf Club team finished third at the annual Lincolnshire Seniors Past and Present Captains Day at Toft GC.

Eight Louth GC past and present seniors captains were among the 140-plus field competing for nine individual prizes as well as the team prize for the best three scores from each club.

Despite none of the Louth contingent having played the tough course before, the team of Bryan Utteridge, Ron Foulger, Paul Haigh and Stewart Willoughby finished third in the team event with 103 points.

They were seven behind winners Toft, and just three adrift of runners-up Stoke Rochford.

Utteridge did well to finish third in the individual competition, on countback, with 37 points, while Foulger finished just outside the prizes in 11th with 35 points, also after a countback.

* Louth GC ladies received a warm welcome from Holme Hall lady captain Jackie Walker for their exchange day.

Jackie provided a surprise halfway house for 27 Louth golfers as temperatures soared towards 30 degrees.

In the exceptional heat and dry conditions, the course played fast and long, and overall the scores were high.

Steph Teanby took first prize with 40 stableford points, just ahead of Fliss Smith 39pts who edged Sharman Haigh into third place on countback, with Jean Brunsden in fourth, also with 39.

Following the presentations, Louth captain Pam Hayden thanked the hosts and welcomed them to Louth in September.

* The Lincolnshire Ladies held their County Betterball Trophy for the East Region at Louth GC where 76 ladies competed.

Helen McDougall and Helen Hewlett won with 40 points, on countback from Linda Allerton and Anne Jarvis.

The club thanks all of the volunteers from the golf club – John Bett (captain and starter), Gill Leverton and Pat Castle for selling raffle tickets for the Lincolnshire Girls which raised £173, Don and Bridget Buick, Margaret Covey and Linda Allerton (halfway house), everyone who made cakes, Steph Teanby (purchases) and Joyce Marshall and her flower ladies.

* Louth GC lady captain Pam Hayden and club captain John Bett won the Harry Younger competition on with a fabulous score of 41 points, pipping runners-up Steph Teanby and George Webster.

* Eddie’s Golfing Legends, aslso known as Louth’s friendly team, returned from their match at Grimsby last Thursday as 4-3 winners.