Louth Golf Club: Captain’s Fundraiser marks opening of new first hole

Louth Golf Club held a double celebration as it unveiled new course improvements on the day of the Captain’s Fundraiser event.

Members gathered for the official opening of the new first hole at Louth before club captain John Bett hosted the annual charity event.

Louth GC club captain John Bett with vice-captain Eddie Dunking, Macca MacDonald and players from the On Course Foundation EMN-180305-114654002

The pair of Foster and Dowse won a close-fought battle in the men’s stableford competition with 41 points.

They edged out runners-up Burton and Holdsworth on countback, with Blades and Chester making up the top three, just a point behind.

Hale and Evans won the nine-hole ladies competition with 19 points, also on countback.

The raffle in aid of On Course Foundation raised £366.

John said: “Thanks to everyone for all their help and support on my fundraiser day.

“It’s just great to have the backing of such a wonderful golf club.”

Results -

Men: 1 N. Foster/S. Dowse 41pts ocb, 2 A. Burton/M. Holdsworth, 3 P. Blades/G. Chester 40pts. Nearest the pin (15th): Callum Thompson.

Ladies: 1 P. Hale/R. Evans 19pts ocb, 2 A. Brackenbury/V. Gibson. Nearest the pin (9th) Pam Shepherd.

Longest putt (18th): Johnny Mawer 19ft 3in.

* It was a great weekend for Louth GC’s scratch team as they secured a commanding 9-up win over Ashby in the Elsham Foursomes.

They meet Immingham in the next round on Friday, May 25 at 5pm.

The B Team drew their first match of the season, 3-3, at home to Laceby.

* The re-arranged Queen Mother’s Cup stableford was won by Neil Ashwood with 41 points.

Runner-up Graham Ives was two points back, edging Simon Dowse into third place on countback.

Results: 1 N. Ashwood 41pts, 2 G. Ives 39pts ocb, 3 S. Dowse, 4 M. Turner 38pts ocb, 5 C. Frary 38pts ocb, 6 R. Dodge 38pts ocb, 7 G. Boni.

* The Louth Seniors team visited Woodthorpe Golf Club and found a course in good condition and fine weather.

The Louth team were made very welcome and were shaded in a very tight game, with a 5-3 scoreline.

* The club visited Boston for a mixed team match which ended in a draw, five games each.

They then secured a victory, three-a-and-a-half to two-and-a-half, away to Grimsby later that same day to cap some great early-season results.