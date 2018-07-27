Louth Golf Club: Head greenkeeper joins staff at The Open

Louth Golf Club head greenkeeper, Graham Ives, got a close-up view of some of the world’s top golfers at the Open Championship.

Ives travelled up to Carnoustie to join the huge team of greenkeepers who took care of the famous links course during the tournament.

He said he had a fantastic time seeing all of the famous players and looking after one of the world’s most prestigious courses.

Ives was also interviewed by National Club Golfer Magazine during his time there on a piece looking at the volunteers who work behind the scenes of the world’ oldest major championship.

He was paired with 2017 runner-up Matt Kuchar for the first round as well as fellow American Peter Uihlein, and Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, and estimated he raked 16 of Carnoustie’s infamous bunkers on that Thursday.

“On the first tee he told me ‘we’ll keep your work to a minimum today’, Ives told National Club Golfer Magazine.

“Where did he go? Straight in the bunker. He played out, looked at me and said ‘I lied’.”

* Louth GC held their annual Club Day, with separate trophies for the men’s and ladies’ sections.

Prizes were awarded in two divisions for the men, with Martin Turner topping Division One with 41 points, two ahead of George Chester who took second place on countback from Simon Dowse in third.

Division Two produced the trophy winner as Gordon Jones led the way with 41 points, edging our runner-up John Coney on countback.

Third place went to Pete Blades with 38 points.

The Ladies Trophy was won by Linda West with 38 points, one point clear of Rosemary Evans who pushed Pam Shepherd into third place after a countback.

* Lady Captain’s Day was held with the theme, Putting on the Glitz.

Diamantés, pearls and glitter added extra sparkle to Pam Hayden’s captain’s day.

An individual stableford was played in the morning ahead of a fun Team Waltz in the afternoon.

Janet Moody won Division One with five pars to beat Linda Allerton by a single point, while Tricia Yeomans won Division Two after carding a birdie and a par to pip Val Richards with two pars.

Sylvia Mortimer took the honours in Division Three with a birdie and a par to eclipse Judith Barber by one point.

Janet Moody won the Joy Chambers Rose Bowl for the best past captain’s score, and the Lady Captain’s Rose Bowl for best overall score went to Sylvia Mortimer.