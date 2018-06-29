Louth Golf Club: Julie and Dawn take Invitation Day honours

Louth Golf Club’s lady captain Pam Hayden welcomed 28 golfers to the Ladies Invitation Day.

In warm and sunny conditions, in contrast to last years’ downpours, scoring was good on an immaculately presented course, with four pairs fighting for third place on 38 points.

Runners-up Janet Ablott and Sandra Dean with Pam Hayden EMN-180628-124921002

Anne Jarvis and her guest Alice Sykes, from Sandilands, took the final podium spot after a countback.

First and second places also went to a countback after both carded 40 points, with Julie Atkinson and her Elsham partner Dawn Simpson pipping Janet Ablott and Sandra Dean, from Woodhall Spa, to the win.

* The annual Children’s Charity Day took place with 30 teams of three players raising more than £1,000 for The Lincolnshire Wolds Federation.

Results –

DS Smith: 1st Mason, Thompson, Cook. Seniors: 1st M. Brader, J. Bett, S. Atkinson. Ladies: 1st J. Atkinson, E. Balllard, P. Winter. Men: 1st G. Ives, C. Thompson, M. Turner.

* The following day Saturday’s brought the Junior Fundraiser with money going to Lough GC’s junior section.

Playing a stableford format, Steve Atkinson won the men’s section with a great score of 41 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Pete Wilson, with greenkeeper Graham Ives in third on 39.

The ladies’ winner was Elizabeth Jarvis on 36 points.

* The men’s B team hosted Canwick Park, hoping to make home advantage pay after a heavy away loss the previous weekend.

The team didn’t disappoint, thumping their opponents 6-0 as the Canwick golfers struggled to adapt to Louth’s pacy putting surfaces.

* The men’s friendly team played at home against Cleethorpes and enjoyed a fabulous win, seven-and-a-half to a half.

* Carole Craven and Maureen Barnes are through to the fifth round of the Daily Mail Foursomes after victory away at North Shore GC, in Skegness, in round four.