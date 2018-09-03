Louth Golf Club ladies win league title

Louth Golf Club’s ladies’ A team were crowned Division Three champions in the County Handicap League for the North.

The team, led by ladies’ club champion Pam Shepherd, will be promoted to Division Two next season where they will play Gainsborough, Market Rasen and Kenwick Park A.

* The Vets Trophy, open to those 50 or over, was won by David Hawkins with a nett score of 64.

He won Division One from Graham Stark (nett 65) and George Stevelt (nett 69), while Division Two went to Steve Blyth with nett 65 from Peter Oatway (nett 67) and third-placed David Turver (nett 68).

The Ted Drakes Trophy, which is open to Kenwick Park members was lifted by Callum Thompson who carded a round of nett 67 to also win the gross score trophy.

He beat Paul Brown on countback, while Charlie Cooke was third with nett 69.

The competition was run in conjunction with the Marcus Brown Trophy, played at Kenwick, and the aggregate winners were Kenwick members Mike Appleby (nett 141), and Olly Lea (gross 146).

* Fun event Golfer Non Golfer was well supported by 36 participants.

The overall winners were Terry and Helen Ross with a nett score of 27 for the seven holes played, while the prize for the lowest number of putts taken by the non-golfer went to Kirsty Griffiths with a total of 12.

* A field of 72 took part in the Am Am Shotgun, played as a stableford, with 90 per cent handicap off yellow tees, and two scores to count on each hole.

The team of Ken Wakeling, Pete Wilson, Stan Stocks and Roy Barber won with a great score of 90 points.

Colin Frary, George Chester, Neil Foster and Paul Stocks pipped Mark Mullinger, Martin Holdsworth, Andy Burton, and Pete Buttress to second place after a countback.