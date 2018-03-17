Louth Golf Club seniors get season under way

The Louth Golf Club course was very wet as the seniors section took part in an early-season competition, but the conditions did nothing to stop their enjoyment from start to finish.

Louth GC seniors captain John Wallis opened with a fine, straight drive, and from then on hardly put a foot wrong.

The halfway house was manned by John’s wife Jan and her superb team, and the refreshments were welcomed.

An after-match dinner was held in the evening and well attended as John presented many jokes and anecdotes.

Dave Turver took the competition honours with a haul of 44 points, three clear of runner-up Eric Turner.

Peter Stubbs completed the top three with 40 points.

Les Atkinson won the prize for predicting the captain’s drive at 171 yards, while the two’s sweep was shared between Fraser Graham, Mike Brader, Chris Barnes and Greg Boni.

Nearest the pin on the ninth hole was Mike Brader, and the prize for the longest successful putt on the 18th went to Vic Cooke.

John presented the prizes and closed the opening seniors match and dinner by thanking Les Atkinson who helped to organise the event, supported by Ken Haddon.