Louth Golf Club: Seniors open the season with away double-header

Louth Golf Club’s seniors’ first match of the season took them south of the county to play Blankney seniors.

On a course in lovely order, and surprisingly dry, the home team ran out winners by five-and-a-half points to Louth’s two-and-a-half.

Louth seniors then faced another away match at Sandilands seniors last Wednesday.

The weather started with just a few drops of rain, but by the end of the contest, the golfers had to contend with sleet, heavy rain and some white greens.

However, the games were played in good spirit and most were very closely contested as Louth chalked up their first win of the season, once more by the scoreline of five-and-a-half to two-and-a-half.