Louth Golf Club teams progress in national cups

The Louth Golf Club pair of Carole Craven and Maureen Barnes have reached round three of the Daily Mail Foursomes after a thrilling win over Waltham Windmill.

The second round snatch proved a great battle, decided on the last hole, with Louth winning by just one hole.

* Louth GC hosted Leeds Golf Club for the inaugural Clarkson Trophy match.

The new association between the two club came about through Louth’s new professional Neil Clarkson whose father was secretary at Leeds.

The overall result was a 5–1 win for Louth, with the Leeds guys not getting to grips with the speed of the home greens, even at this early time of the year.

A return match in West Yorkshire is scheduled for late August.

* The improved weather saw a good turnout at Louth GC for two men’s competitions.

The 18-hole stableford competition included an R and A nine-hole qualifier, with the first two making up a pair for the chance to play at Carnoustie in the week before the Open Championship.

P. Dyas and Neil Foster finished first and second, both with 20 points on the front nine.

Alan Simmons won over 18 holes, from second-placed Paul Stocks and Graham Ives in third, all with 37 points.​

* The AG Wood Medal was played the following day when last year’s captain Colin Trestrail won Division One with a nett score of 72, beating Duncan Macdonald by a shot.

Division Two was won by Mike Brader with a nett 73, ahead of Terry Ross who carded a nett round of 74.

* It was a great weekend for Louth’s scratch team who beat Ashby, 9-up, on Friday evening in the Elsham Foursomes.

The team now plays Immingham in the next round on Friday, May 25 from 5pm.

* Louth A team also won at Grimsby on Sunday by three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half.