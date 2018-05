Louth Hockey Club’s first Friday fun hockey session attracted a good number of players last week.

The club was especially pleased to see newcomers trying the sport at the session, which runs from 7pm to 8pm.

The new venture is open to non-members as well as Louth club members, and it takes place at the London Road astro pitch.

For more details, visit www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk or find them on Facebook and Twitter.