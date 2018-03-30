Louth Hockey Club: Champions end season on high note

Louth Hockey Club’s championship-winning ladies’ team capped the season in style by claiming the spoils in a top-of-the-table clash.

The team’s season finale was a rescheduled midweek match against second-placed Hull Hawks.

Louth had already secured top spot in the Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Four South, but Hull came out with a determined approach.

And they went ahead from an early break, showing they had come along to win.

But Louth then turned up the pace and fought back strongly with several good attempts on goal saved by the Hull goalkeeper who had a great game.

In an end-to-end game Louth managed to pull back and went into the half-time break with all to play for at 3-3.

After a quick pep talk the champions came back and quickly went into the lead.

With strong midfield performances from player-of-the-match Sophie Brown, who scored twice, and great defensive skills from Cath Hills and Veronica Chamberlin, Louth ran out convincing winners by 6-3.