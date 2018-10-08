Louth Hockey Club complete weekend clean sweep

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s teams continued their 100 per cent start to the season with two more victories, while the ladies completed the good work with a home win.

The men’s first team won 3-0 at home to Bourne and the ladies’ firsts also beat Tadcaster by the same scoreline at their London Road base.

The ladies seconds did not play at the weekend.

Louth’s men’s Second XI travelled to the south of the county in the pouring rain and came away with a fine 5-0 victory over Spalding.

The visitors started quickly and took the lead when Archie Hulance scored with his reverse stick following a good through ball.

The seconds added a second not long after when John Eedle finished off a short corner routine, putting Louth two ahead at the break.

The second half continued in a similar fashion and Louth scored again through George Cruickshank who then scored again soon after to make the score 4-0.

Louth capped off a great team performance with a final goal from Max Greenfield, who ran on to Adaam Peera’s through-ball to steer a finish past the keeper and complete the scoring.

The man-of-the-match award went to captain Damien Hill for his tireless running on the wings and overall good leadership throughout the game.

* Louth Hockey Club, in partnership with Magna Vitae, is starting Walking Hockey sessions on Thursday.

All ages and abilities are welcome to join the weekly sessions at the London Road pitch from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Each session costs just £3.

For more information, contact David Willoughby on (01507) 613447.