Louth Hockey Club enjoy unbeaten weekend as men stoke promotion hopes

Louth Hockey Club enjoyed another unbeaten weekend in the leagues as their senior teams racked up three wins and a draw.

The men’s first team won 7-1 at Spalding Fourth XI, while the Seconds edged out Spalding Fifths 2-1 at home.

Louth’s Ladies’ First XI drew 1-1 with Sheffield Hallam Thirds, and there was a 2-1 home win for the ladies’ second team against Alford Seconds.

East League Division 5NW leaders Louth travelled to Spalding looking to maintain their unbeaten record and did so in style.

The visitors began the match with some sloppy play and conceded possession easily, and Spalding used this to their advantage to take an early lead/

But the Firsts quickly bounced back and equalised from a short corner.

Louth began to play much better and dominated the opposition for the majority of the first half, yet Spalding kept on testing the defence with the occasional counter-attack which had to be defended well.

Approaching half-time, Louth put another one past the Spalding keeper as the visitors hit the front just before the whistle.

There was an even start to the second half, but it wasn’t long before Louth built up some good play and finished with a goal.

Spalding were kept in their own half as Louth applied high pressure on the home defence.

Winning many short corners, Louth managed to convert some into well-taken goals, and the excellent play continued right until the final whistle blew to confirm a handsome 7-1 win.

The win extended Louth’s lead over second-placed Wellingborough to nine points.

* Louth men’s Second XI claimed all three points in a competitive game with Spalding.

The game started evenly with both sides having chances, but it was Louth who struck first through Max Greenfield, who pushed the ball under the keeper’s legs to put the hosts in front.

Spalding equalised to make the scores even going into half-time.

The second half was another tight affair with both teams having further chances, with Louth goalkeeper Billy having to make a few good saves.

But the home side scored the winner when an aerial ball over the top from Adaam Peera was passed across goal for Aidan Parker to squeeze the ball over the line.

The Seconds had to survive some nervy moments in the last few minutes, but defended well to come away with the win.

The man-of-the-match award went to Billy Walker as the Seconds stayed locked on points with Division 6NW leaders Bourne Deeping, and 10 points clear of the chasing pack.