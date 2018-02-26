Louth Hockey Club enjoys unbeaten weekend

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s first team gained ground on the top four as they eased to victory at Horncastle on Saturday.

Playing the home club’s second team. Andrew Webster put Louth in front with a deft flick over the goalkeeper and into the far left corner of the goal.

Louth Ladies' second team EMN-180226-154848002

But their attempts to forge further ahead were frustrated by a defiant Horncastle side for the rest of the half.

Louth improved their game through the second half and soon went further ahead as Chris Higgins tapped in a second.

Yet Horncastle brought themselves back into the game, scoring on the counter-attack.

After some quick passing, Louth restored their two-goal cushion, courtesy of Alex Bell before Olly Wright then sealed the win with the final goal of the match to cap a respectable 4-1 win.

Louth sit sixth in Division 5NW of the men’s East League, just four points adrift of third-placed Wellingborough, and host St Neots fourth team on Saturday from 2.30pm.

Senior training takes place on Monday and Thursday evenings at the Pavilion Astroturf from 7.30pm to 9pm. Everyone is welcome.

* Louth’s men’s second team extended their unbeaten run to five games with a clean sheet in a goalless draw against Peterborough.

Neither side was able to fashion many chances, but Louth showed some good passing without finding the net. Man-of-the-match was Nick Short.

* Louth Hockey Club’s ladies’ second team made it three matches undefeated as they welcomed Woodhall Spa to London Road for the third time this season.

Having beaten Woodhall earlier in the season, Louth knew they would be desperate to avenge their defeat.

And on a sunny afternoon, the battle started from the first push back, with the teams evenly matched.

Play switched from end to end with some delightful passing from Louth’s experienced midfield, feeding the ball onto the wings for crosses into the D.

The Woodhall goalkeeper was forced to make some fine saves, and having caused their defence all sorts of problems, Louth were then awarded a short corner.

But the home side couldn’t convert the set piece into a goal.

Woodhall soon counter-attacked and took the home defence by surprise to score the only goal of the first half.

Undeterred, the hosts started the second half brightly and before long levelled the scores following some slick passing into the Woodhall D when player-of-the-match Sophie hit the ball cleanly into the net.

As the final whistle approached both teams had their chances, but the game ended in a fair draw.

Next up for the ladies is a trip to Bourne Deeping on Saturday.