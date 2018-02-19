Louth Hockey Club find form in busy weekend

It was a busy weekend for Louth Hockey Club with games for both men’s and women’s teams on Saturday and Sunday.

The men’s First XI won 4-2 at home against Cambridge City Sixths on Saturday.

Action from Louth Hockey Club last weekend EMN-180219-155347002

Cambridge went ahead early on, but well-earned goals from Olly Trotter and Alex Bell gave Louth a half-time lead.

Following the break, both teams scored once more, with Ralph Hewerdine on target for the hosts.

Cambridge were tough opponents, but with quick movements and accurate passing, Louth took command and Stuart Trotter sealed the win with a fourth goal from a well-organised short corner routine.

The following day the Firsts narrowly lost their rearranged game, 2-1, against Wellingborough, with Alex Bell providing the consolation.

Saturday also brought a victory for the Seconds as Wisbech were dispatched 3-0.

The team had the better of the first half without finding a goal, but after half-time Louth took the lead through Adam Peera when he smashed the ball into the bottom corner from a short corner.

Louth added a second soon after when Max Greenfield tapped in at the back post following a George Cruckshank pass.

And Greenfield then added a third when he pushed the ball into the bottom left corner from the right hand side of the goal.

* Louth’s ladies’ first team found form on Sunday to defeat Sheffield-based Grasshoppers 3-0.

They attacked right from the start, getting the ball down to the right end of the pitch with some excellent passing and movement.

Louth made great use of the wings throughout and they hit the front from a short corner, the goal giving them a slender half-time lead

The ladies went into the second half knowing what they needed to work on and put this into practice straight away.

Following more great passing, Louth were given another short corner and doubled their lead.

Louth were working very well as a team, and when Grasshoppers did attack, the defence was very quick to take control and immediately return possession back to the midfielders and on the front foot once more.

Louth wrapped up the win in the final 10 minutes when a ball into the D ended with a fabulous to cap the scoring.

* On Saturday, Louth Ladies’ second team took on Spalding Ladies, who sat one place higher in the league.

It was a tough game against very attacking opponents who had won the reverse fixture 5-0 earlier in the season.

After winning the toss and taking the first push back, Spalding were soon attacking the Louth goal, but excellent work from both keeper and defenders prevented a goal.

The ball soon found its way upfield with some great passing in midfield, and it was the turn of Louth to pressure the Spalding goal, but half-time arrived goalless.

The second half started in much the same way, with end-to-end play.

The younger Louth midfielders found great form, moving the ball around nicely to create more opportunities for the strikers.

Spalding kept attacking and were desperate to score, but the Louth defence had a great game, frustrating their right wing with some excellent close marking.

As full-time approached, Louth cleared a Spalding short corner and sent the ball up the other end to win a short corner of their own just as the whistle went.

With the whole team now attacking, the ball was struck cleanly, but their keeper made a great save to keep the score goalless.