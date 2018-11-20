Louth Hockey Club: First XI hit 10 in goal rush weekend

It was goals aplenty this weekend for all Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams with a total of 18 scored and seven conceded on Saturday.

There were wins for the men’s first team and ladies’ Second XI, and draws for the other two sides.

Louth HC First XI pepper the March goal EMN-181119-125822002

Louth men’s firsts thumped March Town Seconds who were on the back foot before the game had even started.

The visitors played the first half with only eight men, waiting for the other four players to arrive from Loughborough after typing in the wrong postcode on the satnav.

March began the game well, holding off Louth to start with, but after 10 minutes he hosts managed to get the first goal which opened the floodgates.

More good play brought plenty of short corners which were well executed, while the Louth defence passed their tests as they kept out any March breaks with the score 5-0 at half-time.

March started the second half with a full-strength side, but Louth continued to boss the game and before long Louth converted another short corner from a well-executed routine.

Louth kept March penned in for most of the half as they ran out 10-0 winners with goals from Rob Chamberlain (3), Olly Wright (2), Alec Newlove (2), Andrew Webster and Stu Trotter.

* A disorganised start saw Louth men’s second team fall 3-0 down in quick succession for the second time in two games.

The goals came in between a penalty flick miss from the hosts.

Max Greenfield grabbed one back for Louth just before half-time, and a much better half from the seconds saw Adaam Peera sweep home a great strike to make the score 3-2.

Greenfield popped up to slap home an equaliser following a slipped ball from George Cruickshank, but with only minutes remaining Long Sutton looked to have won it with a well-taken short corner fired into the bottom corner.

Louth kept fighting, and two minutes from time scored the final goal when Greenfield’s deflection in front of the keeper gave Louth a deserved point.

Man-of-the-match went to Alex Armstrong for his tireless running in midfield.

* Louth ladies’ First XI drew 1-1 at Lindum (Lincoln), while the Seconds had a great 3-2 win at home against Leadenham.