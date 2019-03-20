Louth Hockey Club: First XI wrap up title with 15-goal rout

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s first team clinched the East Hockey 5NW League title in emphatic style with a 15-0 thrashing of Spalding on Saturday.

Spalding arrived at London Road with only 10 men and Louth immediately took advantage of the extra man against inexperienced opposition with a strong start.

Ryan John scored his first club goal against Spalding EMN-190318-121800002

The hosts quickly took the lead through Richard Limmer and the breakthrough led to a flurry of goals from Rob Chamberlain (3), Chris Higgins, a second from Limmer, and a fine solo effort from Tom Keast.

Keast dribbled past several players before sliding the ball past the Spalding keeper, leaving the score 7-0 at half-time.

Following the interval it was more of the same high-pressured attacking from Louth who had clinched promotion the previous weekend.

They knocked the ball around their opponents with relative ease, bringing goals from Chris Higgins (4), Olly Wright, Andrew Webster, and a second for Keast.

Alex Armstrong was joint man-of-the-match for the Seconds EMN-190318-121810002

There was also a first Louth goal for Ryan John who flicked the ball past the keeper from a short corner.

They wrap up their league campaign with a trip to second-bottom Leadenham on Saturday.

* Louth HC’s men’s Second XI finished off a promotion-winning season in East Hockey 6NW with a 3-1 victory over Peterborough.

The seconds had to survive some early attacks from the visitors before producing some attacking of their own.

John Eedle shared the man-of-the-match award for the Seconds EMN-190318-121820002

But they couldn’t find the goal, with shots hitting the keeper and post meaning the score was 0-0 going into half-time.

Louth started the second half quickly and went ahead when Max Greenfield slapped a shot high into the net after side-stepping two tackles from defenders.

The Seconds then doubled their advantage when John Eedle fired a shot into the goal from a short corner to give the hosts some breathing space.

Peterborough grabbed a consolation back from a deflection, but Louth kept attacking and grabbed a third from George Cruickshank who ran in front of the defender to tap home Aidan Parker’s great pass.

The man-of-the-match awards was shared between John Eedle and Alex Armstrong for great performances in defence and midfield.

* Louth HC’s Ladies First XI lost 5-2 to Scarborough, while the Ladies’ Seconds won 2-1 at Alford.