Louth Hockey Club hosts end-of-season awards evening

Louth Hockey Club marked the end of a successful campaign with its annual end-of-season awards nights.

Dozens of members, young and old, attended the awards at the London Road Pavilion, which was followed by a ceilidh.

Men's first team winners, from left, captain Alec Newlove, Richard Limmer, Ollie Trotter and Matt Brownosky EMN-180305-123333002

The ladies’ first team were celebrating a title win in Yorkshire Hockey Division Four South, while the men’s first team were only a few points off being promoted from East Hockey Division 5NW.

The men’s and ladies’ second teams could look back on strong league finishes in their divisions, allowing some of the younger and more inexperienced players to develop.

The junior section saw player numbers increase towards the end of the season and the club looks forward to seeing them all return next season.

This week the club will begin Friday night hockey sessions for all abilities, aged 13 and up, from 7pm to 8pm at the London Road pitch. All are welcome.

Louth Hockey Club's star juniors for 2017/18, EMN-180305-123310002

Awardwinners

(Men’s First Team) – Top Goalscorer: Richard Limmer. Players’ Player: Alec Newlove. Most Improved Junior: Ollie Trotter Most Improved Senior: Matt Branowsky.

(Men’s Second Team) – Top Goalscorer: Max Greenfield. Players’ Player: Max Greenfield. Most Improved Player: Damien Hill and Fergus Ringland. Player of the Year: Ross Armstrong.

(Ladies’ First Team) – Top Goalscorer: Lara Shoubridge. Players’ Player: Sophie Brown. Most Improved Senior: Sophie Trotter. Most Improved Junior: Izzy Needham. Player of the Year: Georgia Laverack.

Men's Second XI winners, from left, captain John Eedle, Damien Hill, Max Greenfield, Adam Peera, Ross Armstrong EMN-180305-123344002

(Ladies’ Second Team) – Top Goalscorer: Georgia Laverack. Players’ Player: Gerogia Jackson. Most Improved Senior: Sarah Malabar. Most Improved Junior: Mary Hewerdine. Player of the Year: Teresa Hadley.

(Mixed Team) – Top Goalscorer: Archie Hulance. Lady Player of the Year: Hannah Davidson. Male Player of the Year: Stuart Cunnington.

(Junior Boys) – Most Improved U7: Levi Eedle. Most Improved U9: Logan Rigg. Most Improved U10: Blake Billings. Most Improved U11: Luke Bradley. Most Improved U13: Ben Vickers. Most Improved U14: Olly Trotter

(Junior Girls) – Most Improved U9: Annabel Hiles. Most Improved U10: Elodie Hiles. Most Improved U11: Maisey Pridgeon. Most Improved U12: Imogen Trotter. Most Improved U13: Elizabeth Brogden. Most Improved U14: Mary Hewerdine.

Senior Contribution to the Club: Lesley Ward.

Junior Contribution to the Club: Max Greenfield.