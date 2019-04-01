Louth Hockey Club: Ladies end season with five-star display

Louth Hockey Club ladies’ second team ended their league season on a high note with a 5-1 victory over Spilsby.

From the off, Louth moved the ball around the pitch with some delightful passes to the wings on both sides.

Daisy Price and Tahreem Sajjad shared the right wing position and did an excellent job staying wide and then coming in to attack the goal.

This paid off as they both got a goal in the first half, player-of-the-match Tahreem netting her first goal and Daisy’s second of the season.

With Teresa Jackson playing to her usual high standard in goal, making some superb saves, and the defence of Julie Martin, Catherine Fussey and Amie Wright clearing any danger, Spilsby became frustrated.

Following a great 16-yard hit from Amie Wright to Sophie Trotter, Louth attacked the Spilsby goal, and Hetty Wells received the ball plenty of space to slot in a third goal.

Spilsby grew more determined, but Louth turned defence into attack with some great passing to Annie Ordish.

She sent Sarah Mallabar down the wing to cross the ball into the D where Tessa Ball made it 4-0.

Just before half-time Spilsby pulled one back as Louth went into the break 4-1 ahead.

In the second half the play was more evenly spread, with the ball travelling end to end.

However, Louth came out on top with another 16-yard hit from Amie Wright to Lesley Ward who moved the ball down the wing for Sophie Trotter.

Hetty Wells got in a great position to receive the ball and passed to Tessa Ball who scored her second to seal a comprehensive 5-1 win and a great finish to a very enjoyable season.

Louth: Annie Ordish (captain), Catherine Fussey, Teresa Jackson, Tessa Ball, Amie Wright, Hetty Wells, Sophie Trotter, Sarah Mallabar, Lesley Ward, Julie Martin, Daisy Price, Tahreem Sajjad.