Louth Hockey Club: Ladies’ Second XI hit magnificent seven

Louth Hockey Club’s ladies’ second team celebrated a convincing 7-2 victory against Bourne Deeping Thirds on Saturday.

The return match saw Louth put pressure on the opposition from the onset after winning the toss and choosing to take first push back.

Louth worked the ball effortlessly through the Bourne defence and into the goal to score in the first few minutes.

The pressure continued, with most of the game played in Bourne’s half as both Georgia Laverack and experienced midfielder Lesley Ward scored from precise passes from midfield.

Bourne came back fighting in the second half with two goals, but Louth pushed forward repeatedly with notable efforts across the pitch.

The young defenders developed a taste for the goal, pushing the ball forward to keep the pressure on until the final whistle.