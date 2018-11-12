Louth Hockey Club: Men’s sides stay top despite mixed fortunes

The men’s first team are the only senior team from Louth Hockey Club with an unbeaten record following last weekend’s round of league games.

They travelled to St Neots, in Cambridgeshire, and came away with a 4-1 victory, but the men’s Second XI lost their 100 per cent record following a 3-2 defeat to Bourne Deeping Fifths.

Action from Louth Ladies' Second XI's defeat to Bourne Deeping PICTURE: DAVID DALES EMN-181211-121311002

The Louth ladies’ First XI drew 3-3 with Leeds University Fourths, and the ladies’ seconds lost 3-0 at home to Bourne Deeping Seconds.

The men’s first team travelled to Cambridgeshire on Saturday to take on St Neots’ second team and returned with another good victory to remain five points clear at the top of East League Division 5NW.

Louth showed good possession from the off, but a couple of sloppy passes and high pressure led to St Neots scoring the opening goal.

Louth quickly equalised when Will Trotter’s superb strike across goal found the top corner of the net.

The visitors continued to build on the first goal, eventually winning a short corner where Seb Darke waited at the top of the D.

After receiving the ball, Darke dribbled around two players before slotting the ball into the goal.

As the half-time whistle went, St Neots conceded another short corner.

Darke again received the set piece, and saw his effort saved by the keeper, but with sticks flying about, Louth managed to convert the loose ball for a 3-1 lead.

After a good half-time talk, the visitors continued to play well, with St Neots also putting some good passes together.

The home team kept on battling away, but Louth broke to score their fourth and seal their seventh win of the season.

The first team are at home to March Town Seconds on Saturday at 2pm.

* Louth men’s second team remain top of Division 6NW (N) despite a narrow defeat to second-placed Bourne.

The hosts found themselves 3-0 down at half-time against strong opponents who passed the ball well.

Louth improved in the second half and scored twice through John Medlar and Max Greenfield.

The team battled hard in heavy rain, but couldn’t find the equalising goal and saw their league lead cut to two points.

Men-of-the-match were John Medlar and Ishasha Stewart.

* Louth Hockey Club continue their walking hockey sessions on Thursday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at London Road.

Each session costs £3 and all are welcome.