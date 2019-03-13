Louth Hockey Club: Men’s teams clinch promotion prize

There was a double celebration for Louth Hockey Club’s men’s teams who both secured promotion last weekend.

The first team beat March Town 5-2 to top the East Hockey League Division 5NW and now just need a point from their remaining two games to be confirmed as champions.

Will Trotter scored a hat-trick in the First XI's promotion-clinching win EMN-191103-114425002

The men’s second team also won promotion from East Hockey 6NW (N) after securing a 5-1 win at Leadenham 5-1.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ first team lost 3-2 to Driffield, and their Second XI drew 3-3 with Leadenham.

On a windy day in March, Louth did not get off to the greatest of starts, falling behind after a deflection off Louth skipper, Alec Newlove.

However, the visitors got back into the game swiftly and were level through a Will Trotter goal.

Louth began to dominate the game, knocking the ball around with purpose and making it difficult for the March defenders to take the ball off them, and approaching half-time, Will Trotter scored his second of the match to put them in front.

A strong start to the second half soon brought a third goal, again through Trotter who completed a fine hat-trick thanks to a powerful finish past the March goalkeeper.

Shortly after, March sparked thoughts of a comeback when they scored from a short corner which Louth were unable to clear.

However, with neither side having substitutes, it was the youthful Louth side which began to enjoy more freedom going forward against their tiring opponents.

The visitors created two more goals through James Phelan and Stu Trotter to wrap up the game at 5-2.

March had their keeper to thank for denying Louth an even greater winning margin as they continued to create chances.

Louth could be crowned champions on Saturday if they avoid defeat at home to Spalding Fourth XI at London Road.

* Louth men’s Second XI celebrated their promotion in style with a 5-1 win over Leadenham.

As they had done in previous games, Louth started quickly and went ahead through Max Greenfield who deflected the ball into the goal from a short corner.

Man-of-the-match Greenfield then doubled the lead when he slapped home from the edge of the D into the bottom corner before George Cruickshank pushed the ball into the goal from another short corner.

Despite great play on the wings from Aidan Parker and Ben Vickers, Louth failed to score again in the first half and had to be content with a 3-0 half-time advantage.

Louth continued the second half in the same way they finished the first, with fast attacking play backed up by strong defending from the young backline.

Alex Armstrong grabbed a fourth goal when he tapped in at the backpost after some pinball in the D.

After Leadenham had grabbed a consolation, Greenfield completed his hat-trick by lifting a shot over the keeper to make the final score 5-1.

The Seconds entertain City of Peterborough on Saturday in their final match of the season.