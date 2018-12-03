Louth Hockey Club men’s teams enjoy the comforts of home

Louth Hockey Club’s senior men’s teams were back on home ground, and both maintained their East League title ambitions with convincing victories.

The men’s first team beat Leadenham Seconds 3-0, while the second team beat Alford 3-1, and for the ladies’ teams there was a one-all draw for the first team at Driffield Thirds, while the Seconds lost 6-0 at Horncastle.

Alex Newlove gave Louth Firsts some breathing space with a second goal against Leadenham. Picture: David Dales EMN-180312-111037002

Louth men’s First XI began strongly by establishing an early lead against Leadenham.

It was built up after some lovely play between the midfield and the forwards, before Olly Wright slotted away a finish at the back post.

Continuing with their excellent performance, Louth pressed high on the Leadenham defence, putting them under lots of pressure.

Eventually the home side got their second goal when Alec Newlove stole the ball from the keeper before taking it past him and tucking the ball home.

Louth Second XI captain John Eedle in action against Alford. Picture: David Dales EMN-180312-111047002

After the half-time talk, Louth were determined to continue with their outstanding play and see it out to get the three points.

Despite creating many more chances, the hosts couldn’t find the back of the net, and neither could Leadenham as they came up against Louth’s solid defence.

But towards the end of the game, Louth did manage to get a third goal through Russell Armstrong.

The ball was played to the baseline and pulled back to the penalty spot where Armstrong flicked it past the goalkeeper to put the seal on the win which keeps them eight points clear at the top of Division 5NW.

George Cruickshank scored twice to overturn the Second XI deficit against Alford. Picture: David Dales EMN-180312-111016002

On Saturday, Louth men’s first team travel to Horncastle for a 1.30pm start.

* Louth men’s second team chalked up their second consecutive win with victory over Alford.

Despite some good passing play, Louth went behind when the visitors slapped the ball into the goal and held the lead up to half-time.

Straight after the restart, the seconds equalised through George Cruickshank, who finished after quick passing in midfield.

After a break for a head injury to one of the Alford players, Cruickshank put Louth in front when he tapped home following a save from the Alford keeper.

Max Greenfield then sealed the 3-1 win by firing home following a spell of pinball in the Alford D.

Louth remain second in Division 6NW on goal difference behind Bourne Deeping whom they visit on Saturday in the final round of matches before the winter break.