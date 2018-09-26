Louth Hockey Club: Men’s teams make winning starts, ladies edged out

Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams got their 2018/19 league campaigns under way with two wins and a defeat on Saturday.

The men’s first team made a flying start as they dispatched Horncastle Second XI 5-0 in the East Region Hockey 5NW league.

Louth HC Ladies' First XI defend a set piece EMN-180925-081602002

They face an early departure on Saturday when they travel to Cambridgeshire to take on St Neots Third XI for an 11.30am start.

* The men’s second team won on the road at Bourne Deeping in East Region Hockey League 6NWN with a 2-0 scoreline.

With a few new players in the team, they were unsure of how the game would go.

An even first half saw Louth produce some good attacking play, and they went close to scoring when Archie Hulance flashed a shot across goal, with Max Greenfield inches away from tapping it in.

City of York (red) edged a tight match at Louth EMN-180925-081612002

The visitors continued their good attacking play in the second half, and were finally rewarded for their hard work when Adam Peera tapped in.

They then grabbed a second when Peera slipped the ball to Greenfield who tapped in to give the Seconds some breathing space.

Bourne launched some late attacks, but the Louth back line defended brilliantly to seal an opening day victory.

The Second XI host Long Sutton Thirds on Saturday from 1pm.

Louth HC First XI see off Horncastle (in yellow) 5-0 on the opening day of the league seaon EMN-180925-081632002

* The ladies’ first team drew a blank as they narrowly lost their Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Three opener at home to the City of York by the only goal of the game.

Next weekend they face an away meeting with Halifax.

* The club welcomes players and newcomers of all abilities and ages.

Visit their website at www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk or find them on Facebook or Twitter for details of training sessions.