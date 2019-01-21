Louth Hockey Club: Mixed weekend for senior sides

There were mixed results for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams this weekend as the title-chasing First XI dropped points.

The East League Division 5NW leaders drew 1-1 at Bourne Deeping as the unbeaten side failed to win for only the second time this season.

Louth Ladies' Seconds are forced on the defensive by Bourne EMN-190121-105057002

But they stayed seven points clear of second-placed Wellingborough.

Louth’s men’s second team won 2-1 at Peterborough to maintain their bid for the Division 6NW(N) crown, while the ladies’ first team lost 4-3 to Ben Rhydding Fourths, and the Second XI lost 4-0 to Bourne Deeping, also at home.

* Louth men’s second team had to battle hard to claim victory away at Peterborough.

The visitors applied lots of pressure in the first half, but failed to score despite some good chances, while at the other end, the defence coped well with any Peterborough attacks, as the teams went into half-time locked at 0-0.

Louth started the second half well, producing some excellent passing, and finally found the goal when Max Greenfield slapped a shot into the bottom-right corner from the far side of the D.

George Cruickshank added a second when he lifted the ball over the keeper into the bottom corner to give Louth some breathing space.

Peterborough grabbed one goal back, but Louth worked hard to ensure the points went with them back to Lincolnshire.

Man-of-the-match was Toby Parker for some strong defensive play.

* Louth ladies’ First XI played host to Yorkshire side Ben Rhydding on Saturday.

The sides served up a very close-fought match, with play switching back and forth between each goal.

Deborah Hulance, Cath Hill and Mary Hewerdine were on target for Louth.

But despite some serious positive play, great passing and fabulous team work, their victory hopes were thwarted by some excellent saves from the Ben Rhydding goalkeeper in a 4-3 defeat.

* Louth ladies’ seconds hosted Bourne Thirds at London Road on Saturday.

Having won the toss, Louth hoped to capitalise on early possession, but Bourne had other ideas and soon started attacking the home goal.

After 10 minutes Bourne found a way through the defence to score the opening goal.

With some strong clearances picked up by midfield players, Louth made some excellent passes to try and bring the game level.

But unfortunately they conceded again to go into the half-time break trailing 2-0.

However, the ladies, with some enthusiastic newcomers showing great skill and energy, kept going against a very well-drilled Bourne side.

The final score was 4-0, with Mary Hewerdine taking the player-of-the-match award, and captain Annie Ordish was voted by Bourne as the away player of the match.

Their next game is away against Long Sutton on Saturday.