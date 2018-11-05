Louth Hockey Club: Second XI maintain 100 per cent record

While the First XI were out of action, Louth Hockey Club’s men’s second team kept their 100 per cent record going with another victory on Saturday.

Louth HC Ladies’ First XI slipped to a narrow 3-2 defeat away at Scarborough, but the ladies’ seconds had another blank weekend.

Man-of-the-match Archie Hulance EMN-180511-111312002

A brilliant second half performance from the Second XI saw them run out 6-2 winners at home to Peterborough.

Despite scoring early through Damien Hill, the visitors fought back and equalised from a well-taken strike.

George Cruickshank then put Louth back into the lead, but the home side had some last-gasp blocks and good goalkeeping to thank as they went into half-time in the lead.

A strong half-time team talk seemed to do the trick for Louth as two goals from Cruickshank, including one brilliant slap into the top corner, put the hosts further into the lead.

Peterborough then grabbed a goal back from a short corner, but Max Greenfield pushed home a fifth to put the game out of reach of the visitors.

John Medlar capped a fine second half performance with a sixth Louth goal, rolling the ball into the bottom right of the goal following a short corner.

Man-of-the-match went to Archie Hulance who put in a strong defensive performance to help Louth secure victory.

This weekend, the men’s first team hit the road to play St Neots Second XI in East League Division 5NW, while the Seconds, who are five points clear at the top of Division 6NW(N), host Bourne Deeping Fifth XI.

The Ladies’ First XI hot University of Leeds from 1pm at the Pavilion, in Division Three of the Yorkshire Hockey Association, and the Second XI entertain Bourne Deeping Seconds.