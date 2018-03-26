Louth Hockey Club: Seconds end season with seven-goal rout

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s Second XI finished off a fantastic league season with a 7-1 win over Alford on Sunday.

They opened the scoring early on when Ishasha Stewart played a ball across the D for Max Greenfield to sweep home past the keeper.

Greenfield added a second when he pushed the ball into the goal from the right side, and Adam Peera made it 3-0 when he tapped in at the back post.

Peera added two more to complete his hat-trick, and Damien Hill got in on the action, too, slapping the ball home to make it 6-0 at the break.

Despite playing well in the second half, Alford grabbed one back with a tap-in at the back post.

But Louth capped their scoring when Greenfield swivelled and fired a finish into the bottom left of the goal.

Man-of-the-match was Nick Short who made some great tackles.

The previous day Louth had continued their unbeaten run with a fantastic 5-2 victory over Spalding in a re-arranged fixture.

Louth started brightly and went ahead through Max Greenfield who eventually pushed the ball over the line after the defender twice did well to stop it.

A second soon followed, again through Greenfield, who lobbed the Spalding keeper after the ball broke loose in the D.

A lapse in concentration allowed the visitors to grab a goal back from a short corner before half-time, but Louth led 2-1 at the break.

Louth won a short corner of their own and capitalised on it with a well-worked routine as Greenfield completed his hat-trick at the back post.

Spalding hit back and scored again following a short corner, but Louth kept pressing and Greenfield latched onto a long through ball and rounded the keeper to make it 4-2.

And Greenfield made it five, running onto another great through ball from John Medlar to push the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Overall a fantastic team performance and a deserved win.