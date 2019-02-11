Louth Hockey Club sides seal unbeaten weekend on return to league action

Louth Hockey Club’s four senior teams completed an unbeaten weekend as they returned to action following the previous weekend’s snow.

The men were at home, with the first team drawing 3-3 with second-placed Wellingborough, while the seconds won 2-0 against Spalding.

Louth HC ladies' second team ahead of their win against Woodhall EMN-191102-103823002

On their travels, the ladies’ first team drew 3-3 at Wakefield, and the second team won 2-1 away to Woodhall Spa.

While the first team dropped points for only the third time in 17 matches this season, the East League Division 5NW leaders stayed eight points clear at the top.

And Louth men’s seconds maintained their promotion challenge as a good performance saw off Spalding.

The first half was fairly even with Louth testing the Spalding keeper on several occasions, but failing to find the goal.

Captain Annie Ordish was Louth Ladies Seconds' player-of-the-match at Woodhall Spa Picture: David Dales EMN-191102-103751002

Aidan Parker made some good runs on the wing to create chances for the forwards, while at the other end, the defence prevented any attacks from reaching the goalkeeper.

Louth took the lead just before half-time when Max Greenfield swivelled and fired into the bottom corner.

The home side’s passing started to improve in the second half and it eventually resulted in a goal, when George Cruickshank shot on his reverse to double the lead.

But despite a succession of short corners, Louth couldn’t find any more goals as they remained level on points with Division 6NW leaders Bourne Deeping.

Richard Limmer on the attack or Louth men's first team in their top-of-the-table draw with Wellingborough. Picture: David Dales EMN-191102-103802002

The team welcomed new players, Ben Vickers and Evan Asquith into the team, and both played well to jointly win the man-of-the-match award.

* The Louth ladies seconds travelled to Lincoln to play Woodhall at Yarborough Leisure Centre on a very windy afternoon in what is always a fixture played in good spirit by both sides.

The visitors were boosted by the return of Amie Wright after a few weeks out of the team, and with a mixture of youth and experience, Louth had high hopes of a good performance and a win.

From the first push back there was some great passing from Hetty Wells and Tessa Ball in the midfield, moving the ball up into Woodhall’s half and doing everything but scoring.

This became the theme of the first 20 minutes, and while Woodhall did break through a couple of times, the strong defence of Julie Martin, Catherine Fussey and Amie Wright kept the home attackers quiet.

Louth’s breakthrough came from Sarah Mallabar’s great run down the left wing, passing the ball to Annie Ordish who crossed for Clare Roe to finish well with a firm strike.

After half-time, Woodhall were caught napping as quick-thinking from Hetty Wells found a Louth forward running into the Woodhall D.

She side-stepped the keeper and slotted the ball into the net for 2-0.

Louth continued to move the ball around nicely and created many chances, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net.

Woodhall broke down the left wing with about 10 minutes left, and with one of only three shots on goal halved the deficit.

But Louth continued to attack the Woodhall goal for the final 10 minutes and ran out 2-1 winners.

Player-of-the-match was Amie Ordish, and away player was Hetty Wells.