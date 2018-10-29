Louth Hockey Club: Ten-man First XI denied by last-gasp equaliser

Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams went unbeaten last weekend as they picked up two wins and two draws.

The ladies’ Second XI recorded their first win, beating Woodhall Spa 1-0 at home, while the ladies’ firsts drew 1-1 at the Bingley Bees.

The men’s first team also drew, 3-3 at Wellingborough, but the men’s Second XI won on their travels, 6-1, at Leadenham.

Louth men’s first team travelled to Wellingborough with only 10 men, knowing it was going to be a tough day at the office with the home team sitting second in the league.

The visitors started off sluggishly, with a mix-up between captain Alec Newlove and Timmy Green leaving the back door open for Wellingborough to score an easy goal in the first two minutes.

However, from there, Louth found their feet with superb passing and movement from the whole team.

The job was made harder for Louth when Oliver Wright was given a yellow card for a slide tackle, but they held on while down to nine men and come half-time they still only trailed 1-0.

Louth knew the second half would be tough and came out showing the quality hockey they can play.

Great work from Russell Armstrong earned Louth a short corner, which Richard Limmer put away.

Wellingborough soon sneaked a scrappy second goal, but Louth continued to play quality hockey and equalised from another short corner when Wright reacted first from the keeper’s save, slotting the ball home.

Louth were now dominating the game and another short corner was won by Armstrong which Limmer struck home.

At 3-2, Louth looked set to take a brilliant three points, but Wellingborough fought back and equalised with two minutes to go.

* Louth men’s second team won their sixth game on the bounce as they beat Leadenham 6-1.

After a few chances were missed early on, Louth scored the opening two goals through George Cruickshank and Adam Peera.

The seconds then added another goal through a great Cruickshank strike and a tap-in from Peera.

Louth could have had more goals, but for some good goalkeeping and the post getting in the way of some of the shots, but the visitors still went into the break four goals to the good.

Despite not scoring again until the end of the second half, some of Louth’s passing and build-up play was brilliant and well worthy of more goals.

And they finally came through Cruickshank who struck twice to make the score 6-0.

A slight lapse in concentration allowed Leadenham to grab one back, but overall a fantastic team performance from Louth, who remain top of the league and five points clear of their closest challengers.

Man-of-the-match went to Billy who played his first game in goal after stepping in at the last minute.