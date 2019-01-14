Louth Hockey Club title-chasers back with a bang

Louth Hockey Club started the new year with a hat-trick of home wins as its senior teams maintained their promotion bids.

The league-leading men’s first team defeated St Neots 7-1 at home, while the men’s Second XI, who sit second in their division, put six past Leadenham without reply, and the ladies’ first team overcame Lindum 2-0.

Alec Newlove was also on target against St Neots EMN-190114-124229002

The men’s first team started their match strongly and managed to take an early lead, with Olly Wright converting at the back post.

Louth kept up their excellent play, keeping the majority of possession, and passing both efficiently and effectively.

The second goal came from Richard Limmer who deflected the ball into the back of the net.

The home side grew a little sloppy and St Neots took advantage, with a quick attack to halve the deficit to 2-1.

However, Louth kept working and their third goal came just before half-time when the ball was slipped back to the penalty spot where Russell Armstrong slotted it home.

As the second half began it wasn’t long before Louth managed to add their fourth of the afternoon, with Olly Wright deflecting another shot in from a short corner.

The hosts continued to play well, working the ball around the D before Rob Chamberlin fired the ball into the area, where Alec Newlove deflected it into the back of the net.

Chamberlin then nicked the ball from underneath the keeper and fired home Louth’s sixth goal.

Louth then added a late seventh goal through Tom Keast, who somehow managed to score from the back line, bending his shot into the goal.

The result keeps the first XI nine points clear of Wellingborough and St Ives at the top of East League Division 5NW.

On Saturday they head to Bourne Deeping for a 2pm start.

* Louth Men’s Second XI started 2019 with victory over Leadenham at home.

Despite lots of early pressure, it took the home side until late in the first half to hit the front when George Cruickshank swivelled to score in the bottom corner.

Louth then added a second from a short corner just before half-time through John Eedle who fired home from the top of the D.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, with lots of Louth pressure.

The pressure eventually led to a goal when Max Greenfield slapped the ball into the top corner from the top of the D, and then added a tap-in from close range to put the Seconds 4-0 up.

Adaam Peera then found the net, pushing the ball under the keeper when one-on-one, and the final goal came from Jayden Daniels who pushed the ball home after a goalmouth scramble.

Louth remain second, on goal difference, behind leaders Bourne Deeping Fifth XI.