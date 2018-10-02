Louth Hockey Club: Two out of two for men’s teams

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s teams made it two wins from two in the league on Saturday.

The men’s First XI won 4-0 away at St Neots, in Cambridgeshire, while the seconds won 3-0 at home - both teams maintaining their 100 per cent win record.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ firsts lost 2-0 away to Halifax, and the ladies’ second team did not have a fixture.

Louth men’s seconds followed up last week’s opening day victory with a hard fought 3-0 victory over Long Sutton.

They applied lots of attacking pressure in the first half, but with no end-product, thanks mainly to the Long Sutton keeper who had a very good game for the visitors.

What little Louth had to defend they did well and half-time arrived with the score 0-0.

The home side continued the trend of the first half by applying lots of pressure on the visitors’ defence, and they were finally rewarded when John Eedle brilliantly flicked in from a tight angle to give Louth the lead.

Soon after Louth added a second when George Cruickshank squared the ball to Max Greenfield who only had to tap the ball into the net to give his side some breathing space.

Provider turned scorer in the last few seconds of the game when Cruickshank flicked in from a short corner to complete a 3-0 win.

Overall a good performance from the seconds in a tough game.

This weekend, the men’s first team entertain Bourne Deeping Fourth XI in Division 5NW, while the Seconds host Spalding Fifth XI in Division 6NW(N).

The Ladies’ First XI are also at home to Tadcaster Magnets in Division Three of the Yorkshire Hockey Association, and the Second XI are due to travel to Bourne Deeping Third XI.