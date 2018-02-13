Louth IBC men hit form in county league

There were good wins at county league level for two of Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s teams last week.

The men’s A team just edged overall victory by 101 shots to 85 after a close match at home against Stamford.

Louth’s best winning rink was that of John Welsh, Alan Watson, Mally Hewson and Jack Goy which won 30-20.

Simon Reeson guided his rink to a 20-13 win, while Gary Bell’s rink hung on for a one-shot victory.

Stamford won one rink by two shots, and the other rink ended in a draw.

* The men’s over 60s team also won three rinks in their home match against Boston, but big margins on two of them contributed to the aggregate victory of 111 shots to 74.

The rink of Colin Smith, John Welsh, Derek Woodforth and Peter Hill led the way with a 28-6 win, while Rob Lamb’s rink won by 13 shots, and Keith Kelly led his rink to an eight-shot victory.

Louth’s two losing rinks went down by just three shots each.

* In the club’s leagues, the top three in the Evening Fours all won, with APS retaining a three-point lead thanks to a 20-8 victory over Alford.

Fast Shippers sail along behind after beating Highlanders 27-11, while Chalkers are a point further back after just getting the better of Questors, 19-11.

Fourth-placed Blossom Way didn’t have a game, but Roundheads enjoyed two good wins, 24-3 against Wayouts, and 18-7 against Highlanders.

The results moved them to within four points of second spot with a game in hand.

* Ladies’ League leaders Canaries suffered another defeat when beaten 14-7 by Flyers.

But they clung on to the top perch, two points ahead of Follies who pinched second spot on shots difference after a 15-12 win over Birdies. Tyros slipped down a place when losing 16-6 to Anglers.

* Bernice Culham and Horace Cope enjoyed a thumping victory over Jean Holdsworth and Andrew McMaster to maintain their one-point lead in Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs.

Second-placed pair Lorraine Evans and Malcolm Wade defeated Maureen Rice and Geoff Ford 15-7.

In Division Three, Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram won 18-11 against Anne Malcolm and Malcolm Briggs to stay one-point clear of Gill and Pete Fletcher who beat Janet Norman and Robin Barrow 16-7.