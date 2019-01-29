Louth IBC over 60s complete County League whitewash

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team produced their best County League result of the season when winning on all five rinks to claim maximum points at home to Scunthorpe.

Best rink for the home club was the one consisting of George Willoughby, Owen Lincoln, Bob Ledgerwood and Dave Evans which won 31-19, contributing to the overall aggregate score of 123 shots to 89.

The other four winning rinks were led by Colin Smith, Keith Kelly, Alan Watson and Rob Lamb.

* At club level, APS maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Evening Fours League with a 24-14 win against Questors, while Fast Shippers, with two games in hand, won an important game 15-8 against Roundheads to retain second spot, two points ahead of their opponents.

* There was also a crucial game in the Ladies’ League where Canaries overcame a bad start to beat Follies 19-13 and go three points clear.

The leaders were in trouble early on, but scored a full house of nine shots to go in front and then managed to hang on for victory.

Defeat for Follies dropped them to third spot as Jaytones leapfrogged above them thanks to a 19-12 win over Tyros, while Woodentops missed the chance to move up a place when losing 20-10 to Birdies.

* Mixed Fours League leaders SOS now have a four-point advantage after a simple 24-6 victory over Half A Mo who despite sitting in fifth place are only two points off second spot.

Barracudas have glided up the table in recent weeks and moved into second place, displacing Dreamers who they beat 16-13.

* Two comfortable wins for Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram saw them move to the top of Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs.

They beat Lorraine Evans and Mally Wade 20-10, and then won 27-6 against Janet Norman and Robin Barrow to take top spot on shots difference from Gill and Pete Fletcher who didn’t have a game.