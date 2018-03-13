Louth IBC stages high-calibre EBA county finals

There was a good turnout at Louth Indoor Bowls Club on Sunday for the county EBF finals and the onlookers were treated to some excellent bowling.

Sadly for the host club their representatives in the men’s rinks – Allan Dent (snr), Alan Dent (jnr) and Jeff McCue – were beaten by Lincoln trio Danny Brown, Kevin Rand and Ryan Jackson.

Lining up the next move EMN-181203-161857002

But there was better news from Simon Reeson and Rachael Stanley’s trip to Boston.

The Louth duo won 19-9 against home pair Jonathan West and Simon’s mother Iris Reeson to book their place in the county IBA semi-finals, to be staged at Stamford on Saturday, March 31.

* Last week the club’s men’s over 60s team recorded an excellent 110-90 aggregate shots victory away against Lincoln B in a county league match.

Despite suffering heavy defeats on two rinks, Louth offset this by coming up with sizeable wins on the other three.

Action from the EBA county finals EMN-181203-161908002

The best winning margin for Louth came from the rink of George Willoughby, Derek Woodforth, Malcolm Wade and Mike Catlow which won 32-9.

Keith Kelly skipped his rink to a 30-13 victory, while Colin Smith’s rink triumphed 24-11.

* At club level, the first league title of the season was decided when Simon Reeson and Wendy Fernie clinched the Tuesday Mixed Pairs with a 21-5 win against Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner.

* There is a three-way battle for the Evening Fours title, with second-placed APS favourites for the trophy.

They have three games in hand on leaders Fast Shippers whom they trail by just two points.

Shippers played two games against the same opposition, Roundheads, and comfortably won the first, 23-8,.

But they were then taken to a last-end decider in the second before edging it 17-16.

APS didn’t play which allowed Chalkers to move level on points after a 15-11 win against Alford.