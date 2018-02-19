Louth Indoor Bowls: Big rink wins hep A team edge County League clash

Louth Indoor Bowling Club’s men’s A team edged to an aggregate shots victory in their County League match at home to Boston A, despite winning on only two of the five rinks.

A massive 36-17 win for the rink of Gary Bell, Derek Woodforth, Dave Warren and Kevin Stamford, and a 24-11 success for the rink of Colin Smith, Paul Hayman, Rob Lamb and Dave Evans helped the cause.

One Louth rink went down 29-10, but the other home rinks put in the endeavour to keep their margins low and earn the overall 107-100 aggregate victory,

* Headline news from the club’s league saw Questors breaking their duck at the bottom of the Evening Four.

They have no chance of escaping that position, but their team of Pete Stainton, Paul Radford, Keith Dawson, and Pauline Thornton battled hard to gain a 13-13 draw against second-placed Fast Shippers.

Leaders APS didn’t play, but now have a two-point lead with a game in hand.

Chalkers moved level on points with Shippers after winning 24-6 against Blossom Way who lost fourth spot to Roundheads, 26-8 victors over Highlanders.

* The chase for the Ladies’ League title is well and truly on with only shots difference separating the top three teams, but have Canaries reached their tipping point?

The previous leaders slipped to third after a 15-7 defeat by Tyros who leapfrogged them into second and with a game in hand on their two main rivals.

Follies went top with a 16-9 win against Jaytones.

Flyers had the chance to join the mix with two games in hand, but they were thumped 24-5 by Woodentops and remain four points adrift.

* The hunt for the Friday Mixed Pairs title is hotting up, with Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson’s 16-8 win against Sylvia Stainton and Tony Musson keeping them one point ahead of Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton.

The latter pair nearly let slip a 10-point lead against Irene Bailey and Tony Saunders before recovering to win the last two ends for a 24-15 victory.

Third-placed Carol and Colin Smith didn’t play, but Brenda True and Tony Powell are in the mix thanks to a 20-7 win against Carol and Keith Kelly.

There was a cracking game at the top of Division Two where Lorraine Evans and Malcom Wade reclaimed top spot from rivals Bernice Culham and Horace Cope whom they beat 16-14.