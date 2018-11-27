Louth Indoor Bowls Club ease past Dunholme in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Mixed B team produced an excellent result in their recent County League match at home against Dunholme.

The hosts won four of the five rinks and topped the aggregate shots by a convincing 114 to 94.

Ken Hasnip’s rink of Andrew McMaster, Irene Bailey and Judith Walker proved to be the best with a 10-shot victory, while Michael Cheese guided his rink to a nine-shot win.

John Readman’s rink won by eight, and Pete Stainton’s rink scraped home by two shots.

* At club level the top-of-the-table clash in the Ladies’ League saw Canaries and Follies draw 15 shots each.

The result meant Canaries stayed two points ahead of their opponents and allowed Woodentops to move within a point of Follies after their 16-8 win against Birdies.

* The Mixed Fours League remains closely contested with four teams locked on the same points behind leaders SOS who opened up a two-point advantage with a comfortable win against Smilers.

Second-placed Wickaholics lost 18-11 to fifth-placed Half A Mo, and third-placed Dreamers had a rude awakening when beaten 16-13 by fourth-placed Falcons.

* In the Evening Fours League, the top three teams all won, with APS staying four points clear after scraping a 15-14 win against Alford.

Fast Shippers saw off Questors 23-6 to remain second on shots difference ahead of Roundheads who won 21-9 against Wayouts.

* Castaways defeated JCB 15-8 and continue to stay well ahead at the top of the Morning Triples League despite two victories for Waltham which moved them into second spot on shots difference ahead of Webbos.

* Tickets are selling fast for the club’s Christmas party on Saturday, December 15 when entertainment will be provided by an Abba tribute act.