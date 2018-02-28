Louth Indoor Bowls Club hold their nerve to clinch county league win

Louth Indoor Bowling Club’s men’s over 60s team just scraped an aggregate shots victory in their latest County League match at home against Sleaford.

The contest was not settled until the final ends across the five rinks.

Each side had one big winning rink, but the other three rinks were close-run encounters.

For Louth, George Willoughby’s rink of Harry Atkinson, Malcolm Wade and Mike Catlow posted a 29-10 win, but this was effectively cancelled out by a 31-14 Sleaford victory.

Colin Smith’s rink came up with a six-shot win, and Rob Lamb’s rink hung on for a four-shot win, and although Paul Hayman’s rink were beaten, it was by only six shots and allowed Louth to edge the overall victory by six shots.

* At club level, the top three teams in the Evening Fours all won, with APS retaining a two-point lead after their 18-12 victory over Wayouts.

Fast Shippers thumped Blossom Way 29-6 to stay second on shots difference ahead of Chalkers, who won 19-9 against Highlanders.

* And only shots difference separates the top two in the Ladies league where a 12-5 victory over Birdies saw Tyros retain first place.

Second-placed Canaries pinched a shot with the final delivery to secure a 17-12 win after they had trailed by four shots to Jaytones.

Follies slipped up when held to a 13-13 draw by Woodentops and are now a point off top spot.

* Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson look favourites to win the Friday Mixed Pairs title after surviving a late fightback from Pam Thirde and John Welsh to win 18-15.

They stayed a point ahead of Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton who finished with a flourish to score five shots on the final end and beat third-placed Carol and Colin Smith 21-13.

Brenda True and Tony Powell beat Yvonne Cooper and Tony Nielson 25-14 to stay on the heels of the top three duos.

In Division Three, Gill and Pete Fletcher were beaten 15-10 by clear leaders Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram.

The result cost them second place to Joan and Jeff Baker who moved a point ahead thanks to a 18-7 victory over Sue Gurbutt and Martin Green.