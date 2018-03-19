Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Kestrels fly high, but ladies defeated in county league

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team put in a valiant effort in a county league match at Lincoln, but returned with little to show for their efforts.

Despite missing one or two regular players, they had led by 10 shots after 16 of the 21 ends, but could not maintain the momentum and eventually lost by 109 shots to 81 with one rink win.

At club level, two more winter league champions were confirmed last week.

In the Monday Lunchtime Triples League, Kestrels clinched the title when overcoming a poor start to beat Big Bird 20-11.

And Taylor Made secured the Afternoon Triples title when narrowly edging to a 13-11 victory over second-placed S.O.S.

* The keen battle at the top of the Evening Fours continues with second-placed APS seemingly the favourites after they squeezed through 15-14 against Roundheads.

It kept them two points behind Fast Shippers, but with three games in hand.

Shippers were given a tough game by Stags, but hung on for a 16-15 win.

* It’s also tight in the Ladies’ League where a comfortable 27-3 victory over Woodentops saw Canaries open a three-point gap.

Tyros slumped to a 24-6 defeat against Flyers and dropped to third, allowing Follies to move into second spot after beating Anglers 11-10.

* There was a surprise defeat in Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs League where leaders Lorraine Evans and Malcolm Wade were edged out 12-11 by Eileen Rayner and Graham Wood.

They still remain top the table by one point.

There was also defeat for Division Three leaders Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram who were thumped 20-8 by Janet Norman and Robin Barrow.

The loss saw their advantage cut to two points as Gill and Pete Fletcher saw off Pat Morley and Malcolm Pearce 19-6.