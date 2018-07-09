Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Kestrels go further clear at the top

It was another exciting week in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club where another two wins put Kestrels eight points clear.

The leaders were given a good game in their first outing, but held off a spirited challenge from Puffins to win 14-7.

Second-placed Dreamers also had a tough time against Two Plus One, but eventually won 18-15, while Otters held on to third spot by defeating Mudlarks 14-5.

The second round of games saw Kestrels up against Dreamers in a close contest until two-thirds way through, Kestrels grabbed six shots to take a 13-5 lead and went on to win 17-6.

Otters then closed the gap on Dreamers when their trio of Terry Cornwall and Keith and Bobbi Mumby-Croft won the last two ends to pinch a 9-8 victory. Matelots salvaged a 12-12 draw with In A Minute with three shots on the last end, after trailing 7-1, and then hung on to beat Wishfuls 11-9 to take fourth spot from Mudlarks on shots difference. They are just two points behind Otters with a game in hand.

Mudlarks were involved in a topsy-turvy game with Puffins which finished 11-each.

Puffins had led 7-0, but were pegged back and a score of five put their opponents ahead before Puffins scraped a draw with two shots on the final end.

* Members wishing to play in the Saturday lunchtime session from 11.45am must book in advance.

If insufficient numbers are booked in, the club will close at noon. Those making a last-minute decision to play should call the club before travelling.