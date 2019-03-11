Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Over 60s chalk up fifth straight county league win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team can seemingly do no wrong in their county matches at home as they recorded their fifth successive win last week.

They extended their impressive home run as Horncastle were defeated 121-84 on aggregate shots.

Most of the margin of victory came from the rink of Colin Smith, Mike Leverton, Paul Hayman and Dave Evans which won 36-6.

There were also wins for the rinks skipped by Alan Watson (30-21), Keith Kelly (21-14) and Rob Lamb (22-16) which more than compensated for the visitors winning one rink by 15 shots.

The result keeps the team in fourth place, but within two points of second place.

* Louth’s men’s B team are also a bit happier after notching up their first victory of the season at long last.

They beat visitors Skegness by 94 shots to 87.

A heavy defeat on one rink was matched by Louth’s best performing rink of Tony Powell, Barry Toyn, Andrew McMaster and Jeff Baker which won 25-10.

There were also wins for the rinks led by Stuart Robinson (22-18) and Charlie Briggs (19-15), while Ken Hasnip’s rink just lost by one shot.

* At club level, one of the only two unbeaten records was spoiled when Carol and Colin Smith dropped points for the first time in Division Three of the Australian Pairs.

Opponents Tim Prescott and John Still grabbed three shots on the final end to pinch a 15-14 victory.

But the Smiths retain a six-point lead with just three games to play.

Sally and Barry Coultas now hold the only unbeaten record across all leagues, and they enhanced their place at the top of Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs with a comfortable win over Chuck and Marion Rose,

* In the Mixed Fours League, SOS pinched top spot on shots difference after beating Smilers 16-8 having also played a game less than their rivals Barracudas.